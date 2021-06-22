Hands-on learning experience to prepare you for work right now!

Jordan Rushton, VP of Instruction, Dixie Technical College. At Dixie Tech, people still take the flight to new and interesting destinations; typically careers that they enter with competence and confidence.

Jordan discussed how great the program is, especially because it is a hands-on learning experience. Classrooms and labs have been customized for each unique certificate program. Common areas throughout encourage the study, collaboration, and social skill enhancement. Enroll today and spread the word!

For more information on how to enroll visit Dixie Techinial College’s website.

