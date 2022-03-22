(Good Things Utah) Children are constantly learning from their surroundings to gain a better understanding of how the world works. With this in mind, it’s important to ensure they’re surrounded by resources that will grow their minds and foster imaginative thinking. No place knows this better than Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Discovery Gateway was established with a mission to inspire children of all ages by providing an environment where they can learn and discover, all while having fun with other young minds. Through a variety of exhibits, programs, and events, kids can explore new interests and talents that can be applied to their overall education.

Memberships are now available for families looking to share these memorable experiences all year long. This offers members great perks like free parking, easy check-in to the museum, and discounts on paid events. Families can access this program by purchasing a Trio Membership ($129) which allows 1 adult cardholder with 1 guest pass, and the Family Membership ($195) for a family with 2 adult cardholders and up to 2 guest passes.









What’s new to the museum this year? Discovery Gateway has opened up its new dinosaur exhibit with a variety of paleontology classes for any curious young explorers out there. In addition, the museum has begun their STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) Lab program where children can participate in fun activities; including coding classes, which are new to the program.

For more information about Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum and the programs they offer, go to DiscoveryGateway.org.

