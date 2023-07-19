SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – One of the tastiest trends in the food industry and on social media is food combos – essentially marrying two different dishes into one new delicious recipe. The Utah Beef Council shares this tasty Smashburger Taco recipe.

Smashburger Tacos

1 pound ground beef, 80/20, portioned into 2-ounce balls

8 small flour tortillas

8 American or cheddar cheese, slices

Burger Sauce (recipe below)

Shredded lettuce

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Burger/Fry Sauce

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons pickle relish (optional)

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

Salt and pepper, to taste

Bring a griddle or frying pan up to high heat.

Season the beef balls with salt and pepper. Place the beef face down on the griddle or pan. Repeat with each one, spacing them far enough apart for smashing them down. Add tortillas on top and smash beef down using a press or a spatula till very thin. Cook for 2-3 minutes or until the beef is browned and crisp on the bottom.

Using a press or spatula, flip with the tortilla side down. (Note: Do not press down so the tortillas do not crisp up.) Add cheese; cover if needed for cheese to melt quickly.

For the Burger/Fry Sauce, mix all ingredients together in a bowl. Top smashburger tacos with desired amount of sauce and lettuce. Fold in half like a taco. Serve immediately.

Note: You can add any desired toppings such as jalapenos, salsa, tomatoes, onions, etc.

Visit UtahBeef.org for more delicious and beefy recipe ideas. Beef, it’s what’s for dinner!

Follow Jennifer Burns at @JBCookingHost.

