Habanero Lime Salad

Rodizio Grill is currently hosting Rodizio OnFire – a fun event that brings some deliciously SPICY additions to their menu. Rodizio OnFire is happening every night through February 10, at no additional charge. Guests can enjoy spicy re-imaginings of Rodizio favorites, like Top-Sirloin with Serrano, Rodizio’s fan-favorite Picanha served cubed and paired with serrano peppers—as well as Peppercorn Steak, Cayenne-Cinnamon Pineapple, traditional Gaucho Chili and much more. This featured menu is paired with Rodizio’s traditional dinner menu.

Brazil is a melting pot of cultures which has created a wide range of flavors enjoyed all over the country. Rodizio OnFire is a playful event meant to mix some of that spicy variety into their signature items. Malagueta pepper, for example, is a type of chili pepper commonly used in Brazil. We’ve infused Malagueta pepper, as well as many other popular spices here in the United States, throughout these brand-new recipes.

Below they’ve shared one of their favorite salad recipes. The Flames ignite with this salad, featuring onions, cucumbers, sweet drop pepper, fresh lime juice — and habanero. Only for the brave.

Ingredients

1 ea. Large yellow onions, julienne

2 ea. Cucumbers, medium size, peeled, and chopped ½ inch cubes (don’t remove seeds)

3 ea. Habanero, cut in half, remove seeds and julienne (use disposable gloves)

1 Tbsp. Fresh parsley, chopped

1 Tbsp. Fresh cilantro, chopped

¼ cup Green onions, chopped

¼ cup Fresh lime juice

1 Pinch Oregano, dry

1 tsp Brown Sugar (can sub w/ Honey)

1 tsp Table Salt

¼ cup Sweet Drop Pepper

*- Cut and slice habanero for last, make sure to wear gloves and wash all utensils when done.

Procedure

Peel, cut in half, and julienne onions Peel cucumbers, cut into four spears, and dice ½” inch cubes Remove stem from habanero, cut in half, and julienne Gently combine the above ingredients and toss with all remaining ingredients Chill for at least an hour before serving, reserve up to 48 hours.

Rodizio Grill is located in Salt Lake City at Trolley Square and in Provo at the Shops at Riverwoods.

This story contain sponsored content.