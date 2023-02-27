Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Guru Technologies is a technology company based in Utah that provides AI-powered knowledge management solutions to businesses.

Founded in 2015, the company has quickly established itself as a leader in the field of knowledge management, helping businesses to organize and share their internal knowledge more effectively.

The company’s flagship product is the Guru platform, which uses AI and machine learning to capture, organize, and share knowledge across an organization. The platform integrates with popular communication tools such as Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Salesforce, allowing employees to access the information they need from within the tools they already use.

One of the unique features of the Guru platform is its ability to provide real-time suggestions to employees as they work. For example, if a customer service representative is responding to a customer query, the Guru platform can suggest relevant information from the company’s internal knowledge base to help them provide a more accurate and helpful response.

Another key benefit of the Guru platform is its ability to facilitate collaboration between team members. By providing a centralized location for all company knowledge, employees can easily share information and contribute to the knowledge base. This can help to break down silos within an organization and improve overall productivity.

Guru Technologies has attracted a diverse range of clients, including companies in the technology, healthcare, and financial services industries. The platform has been particularly useful for companies with remote or distributed teams, who need to ensure that everyone has access to the same information regardless of their location.

The company has also been recognized for its innovative approach to knowledge management. In 2020, Guru Technologies was named a Cool Vendor in Knowledge Management by Gartner, a leading research and advisory company.

In addition to its technology solutions, Guru Technologies is also committed to supporting the local community in Utah. The company has participated in various charitable initiatives, including donating to local food banks and sponsoring STEM programs for underserved communities.

Guru Technologies is a technology company that is revolutionizing the way businesses manage and shares knowledge. Its AI-powered platform provides real-time suggestions and promotes collaboration between team members, helping companies to improve productivity and break down silos.

With its innovative approach to knowledge management, it is no surprise that Guru Technologies has quickly established itself as a leader in its field. Contact them now and receive a free consultation plus a $1000 credit towards your software or app development when you mention seeing this segment.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.