Grilled Italian Polenta with Summer Veggies, Basil Dressing and Fresh Shaved Parmesan

Chef Daniela Oliveira

Difficulty: 2

Total Time: 1 hour

Serves: 4 – 6

Ingredients

½ each bell pepper in assorted colors, diced ½ inch pieces (Red, yellow, green, and orange)

1 tray of lime pepper Harmons Marinated Chicken Breast

½ pt. grape or whole cherry tomatoes

1 medium-sized zucchini cut into

1-inch chunks

1 medium-sized yellow squash cut into 1-inch chunks

½ red onion, thinly sliced

4 to 6 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp. kosher salt

1 tbsp. butter

4 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 sprigs fresh parsley, chopped

1 cup parmesan cheese, shaved

1 polenta roll, store-bought or handmade polenta (Recipe follows)

1 Gotham Greens green goddess dressing, store bought

1 fennel cut in half

1 radicchio cut into 4

(Optional) Handmade Polenta

(Optional) 1 cup (160 g) coarse cornmeal 1 to 2 tsp. salt

½ cup parmesan cheese, freshly grated

4 tbsp. (60 g) butter

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit (220C), or prepare a grill or griddle. Grill chicken breasts and once cooked, slice them and reserve for later and season the chicken with salt. Combine the peppers, tomatoes, zucchini, squash, onion, rosemary sprigs, olive oil, and salt. Season fennel and radicchio and then add all the ingredients onto a large rimmed baking sheet. Roast until beginning to soften and turn brown 20 – 25 minutes. If you are using a grill or griddle, cook all the ingredients until they turn golden brown and are softened. Once they are cooked, remove the pan from the oven, or griddle/grill from the heat and add more olive oil, salt, and pepper and garnish with some fresh parsley. Slice the store-bought polenta into ¾ inch slices, and season with salt and pepper. Drizzle the polenta with olive oil and then grill it. Put a slice of the polenta into bowls and put some of the roasted vegetables and the dressing over each serving, add sliced chicken on top of the polenta. Add fennel and radicchio onto the plate as well. Sprinkle with parmesan cheese if you like and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley.

Handmade Polenta (Optional)

Bring four cups of water or chicken stock to a boil in a heavy-duty sauce pan or small Dutch oven. Stir in salt, and gradually sprinkle the polenta into the pan while whisking at the same time. Turn the heat to a very low simmer, cover, and continue to cook the polenta for 25 – 30 minutes, until it’s thick, fluffy, and begins to pull away from the sides of the pan. Stir occasionally so it doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. When it’s done remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, butter, and additional salt to taste. Transfer polenta to a greased sheet and cool it down for 24 hours. The next day cut the polenta into shapes and grill it according to the recipe.

