Grilled Cantaloupe Salad

Sauce

1 cup sugar

1⁄4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 stone fruits, such as nectarines or peaches, peeled, pitted, and diced

Cantaloupe

1 large cantaloupe, peeled, halved, and seeded, cut into 1/2″ thick slices

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1 pint fresh blueberries

Salt and freshly ground pepper

2 Tbsp chopped fresh mint, for garnish

Instructions

In a saucepan over medium heat, bring sugar, vinegar, and peaches to a simmer and cook until fruit is softened and liquid is reduced by half, 6-8 minutes. Set aside.

Prepare a medium-heat fire in a charcoal grill, heat a gas grill to medium, or heat a cast iron grill pan over medium. Toss cantaloupe with oil and, working in batches, grill, turning once, until char marks appear, 3-4 minutes. Transfer cantaloupe to a serving platter with blueberries. Drizzle with fruit, sauce, season with salt and pepper, and garnish with mint.

