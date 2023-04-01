SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Chef Francisco “Poncho” Portillo has curated an experience like no other in Salt Lake, featuring flavors and textures from his home state of New Mexico. Green Chile House pays homage to the core of southwestern cuisine and culture with their authentic offerings like tacos, nachos and tortas.

Discover more of the delicious tastes of Green Chile House online and in person – stop by The Local Market & Bar in downtown Salt Lake City (310 East 400 South).

At The Local Market & Bar, residents and travelers alike can gather to enjoy delicious food, great drinks, and even better company. Expertly curated by award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab, this unique collective of artisan food vendors, a craft bar, and beautiful event space showcases the best of Salt Lake City inspiration and global influences.

