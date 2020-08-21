Green Chile Corn Cakes With Chile-Lime Crema

Green Chile Corn Cakes With Chile-Lime Crema Recipe:

From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons Grocery Store:

Difficulty: 1

Total Time: :30

Serves: 8-12

24 oz (3 cups) frozen sweet corn, thawed and divided

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

1 tsp salt

1 tsp smoked paprika

3 Tbsp honey

1 cup masa harina (corn flour)

1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

1 cup grated zucchini, drained

2 green chiles, roasted, skinned, deseeded, and diced, divided

1/2 cup Mexican crema

Juice of 1 lime

¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese, for garnish

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish

Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

In a food processor, add 2 cups corn and puree. Set aside.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add butter, salt, paprika, and honey and mix on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides, add pureed corn and mix until incorporated. Add masa harina and flour and mix on low speed until blended. Add remaining 1 cup of corn, zucchini, and half of diced chile and mix on low to combine.

Using a 2 ounce scoop, place scoops of batter onto prepared sheet. Use the bottom of a greased measuring cup to slightly flatten each cake. Bake until dry around edges and lightly golden, 10-13 minutes.

Using an immersion blender or small food processor, combine crema, lime juice, other half of diced chile and puree until smooth.

To assemble, arrange cakes on a serving platter. Drizzle chile-lime crema around cakes, sprinkle with cotija and cilantro.

Note: After forming cakes on baking sheet, freeze and store in freezer resealable plastic bags.

