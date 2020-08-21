Green Chile Corn Cakes With Chile-Lime Crema Recipe:
From Chef Lesli Sommerdorf for Harmons Grocery Store:
Difficulty: 1
Total Time: :30
Serves: 8-12
24 oz (3 cups) frozen sweet corn, thawed and divided
1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
1 tsp salt
1 tsp smoked paprika
3 Tbsp honey
1 cup masa harina (corn flour)
1/2 cup unbleached all-purpose flour
1 cup grated zucchini, drained
2 green chiles, roasted, skinned, deseeded, and diced, divided
1/2 cup Mexican crema
Juice of 1 lime
¼ cup crumbled cotija cheese, for garnish
¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro, for garnish
Preheat oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
In a food processor, add 2 cups corn and puree. Set aside.
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, add butter, salt, paprika, and honey and mix on medium-high speed until light and fluffy. Scrape down sides, add pureed corn and mix until incorporated. Add masa harina and flour and mix on low speed until blended. Add remaining 1 cup of corn, zucchini, and half of diced chile and mix on low to combine.
Using a 2 ounce scoop, place scoops of batter onto prepared sheet. Use the bottom of a greased measuring cup to slightly flatten each cake. Bake until dry around edges and lightly golden, 10-13 minutes.
Using an immersion blender or small food processor, combine crema, lime juice, other half of diced chile and puree until smooth.
To assemble, arrange cakes on a serving platter. Drizzle chile-lime crema around cakes, sprinkle with cotija and cilantro.
Note: After forming cakes on baking sheet, freeze and store in freezer resealable plastic bags.
