SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Granger Pain & Spine is devoted to the pain management of chronic pain related disorders and the medical care of the back and spinal cord. Granger’s providers specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of disorders that include different types of back pain, neck pain, and joint pain as well as arthritis, headaches, migraines, herniated and bulging discs, lumbar and spine pain, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia/myofascial pain, and complex regional pain syndrome.

Granger Pain & Spine offers interventional pain management (IPM) which can be a useful alternative for patients who have exhausted other treatment methods without success. The goal of IPM is to relieve, reduce, or manage pain to improve your overall quality of life through minimally invasive techniques and without a heavy reliance on medications.

GRANGER PAIN & SPINE

Our highly trained staff work continuously to stay up-to-date on the current research and treatment options available in order to provide the highest quality services. We understand how debilitating chronic pain can be and it is our mission to help you return to an active lifestyle, doing the things you enjoy!

CONDITIONS TREATED

Back and Neck Pain

Compression Fractures

Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)

Headaches; Facial Pain

Neuralgias

Osteoarthritis; Joint Pain

Post Herpatic Neuralgia

INTERVENTIONS OFFERED

Epidural Steroid Injections

Facet/Medial Branch Block

Radiofrequency Ablation

Joint Injections: Hip, Knee, Shoulder

Nerve Blocks; Ribs, Abdominal, Pelvic, Ankle

Genicular Nerve Blocks

Sympathetic Blocks

Kyphoplasty

Spinal Cord Stimulation

Botox

Dr. Geeta Nagpal:

Dr. Geeta Nagpal joins Granger Medical after relocating with her family from Chicago, IL. She is a board-certified anesthesiologist and pain management specialist. She started her higher education at MIT and went to medical school at the University of California, San Francisco. She then studied anesthesiology and pain medicine at two Harvard hospitals, Brigham, and Women’s as well as MGH. After jumping from coast to coast during her education she landed in the Midwest where she started her career. She was at Northwestern University for nearly 11 years where she practiced interventional pain medicine and was an Associate Professor of anesthesiology and medical education.

Her interest in the field of pain medicine began with a genuine desire to maintain continuity with her patients and a passion for improving her patient’s function. Dr. Nagpal sees pain medicine as a rapidly evolving field with multiple opportunities to impact and improve a patient’s quality of life.

As an interventional pain specialist, Dr. Nagpal has focused her career on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with acute, subacute, and chronic pain disorders. She uses a variety of techniques and modalities including nerve blocks, injection treatments, ablative therapies, and medication management. She believes in a multimodal approach to the treatment of pain and is known by her patients and colleagues as compassionate, empathetic, and caring.

