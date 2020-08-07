Graduation Ceremony at Southern Utah University

Scott L Wyatt, President of Southern Utah University joined Good Things Utah to talk about the school’s upcoming graduation ceremony. This Saturday, SUU will hold its reschedule graduation ceremony. This is the first university graduation ceremony this year in Utah because of the impact of COVID-19.

To be abide by federal and state guidelines in conduction of the event, SUU is moving proceedings outside. They will also require guests and graduates to wear masks and are actively implementing contact tracing measures. Elizabeth Lee, a recent Southern Utah University graduate who will be attending law school at Boston College beginning this fall, will be giving a speech at this year’s socially distanced commencement.

After the staff wishes their new graduates away they will move on, quickly preparing for the Fall semester. Face-to-face classes are scheduled for the Fall semester, which begins in September. SUU has put preventive measures in place that comply with federal and state guidelines including requiring masks to be worn inside campus buildings, increased cleaning inside classrooms and other campus facilities, requiring assigned seating in classes to assist with contract tracing if a student is diagnosed with COVID, and giving students the option of taking classes online rather than in-person to limit the risk.

Southern Utah University is a caring campus community where students come to explore their interests and prepare for meaningful careers and life experiences. To learn more visit Southern Utah University now!

This story contains sponsored content.