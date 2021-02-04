Gourmet Valentine’s Day meals you can enjoy from your home

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

You can go out to eat, but why deal with the stress and mask-wearing on a day where love and care are supposed to be the sole focus. Instead, light some candles and set the mood for Valentine’s Day at home with these delicious options from Taste of Utah. If you’d rather stay in, you have options.

Some of the best restaurants in Salt Lake City are offering amazing takeout and delivery packages for a romantic meal at home. To get a head start on your own Valentine’s Day celebrations, here are Taste of Utah’s recommendations for local restaurants offering Valentine’s Day dinner for takeout. So sit back, relax, and show your love for the one you love with meal-to-go from either Log Haven or Veneto.

Treat your Valentine to a delicious 3-course meal to-go from Log Haven. Start with a Caesar Salad and then deep dive into their perfectly cooked Surf and Turf, then finish the meal off it off with a Chocolate Flourless Cake. You can also choose to order directly off their menu, but the 3-course meal is a recommended treat. Order now.

Veneto’s special 3-course Valentine’s Dinner serves two people for only $75. Salumi e Formaggi, choice of pumpkin & sausage lasagna or béchamel & meat lasagna, and strawberry tiramisù or traditional tiramisù (espresso-soaked ladyfingers layered with mascarpone and cacao powder) are on the menu ready to go! Order now.

To find out more about these incredible Valentine’s Day Meal options got to Log Haven or Veneto.

This story contains sponsored content.