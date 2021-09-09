Gourmet Potato Gnocchi

(GTU) – Great food is an integral part of the game-day experience, and the U Club offers winning snacks, incredible meals, and refreshing beverages. This recipe comes from the chefs at the U Club.

Ingredients

3 large Russet Potatos, washed, skin on

2-3 cups Flour/AP Flour

1 Whole Egg

2 Egg Yolks

1/2 cup Parmigiano Reggiano, grated

1/3 Tsp Nutmeg

1 Tbs Salt + 1/2 cup for baking

Directions

Preheat oven to 375 degree farenheit, lightly pierce potatos with fork, set on salted sheet tray (1/2cup) and roast in oven for 60-75 minutes. The potatos will start to look dehydrated. You want to extract as much moisture as possible from the inside of the potatos. Next, remove the potatoes from the oven and briefly cool them until you are able to comfortably handle them ( you can use a thick kitchen towel or oven mit if need/wanted). Cut the potatoes open length wise and begin to scoop out as much flesh from each side as possble – be careful to avoid getting potato skins in this mixture. Begin to rice the moderatley warm potoatoes evenly onto a clean and flat surface, wood is the preferred table surface for this, but anything works. After all potatos are riced, sprinkle riced potatoes with flour and add salt, parmigiano reggiano, nutmeg, and eggs into a bowl and slightly whisk until well incorporated. Add egg mixture across the potato mixture and slowly start to incorperate all ingredients together with a bench scraper, using the chop and fold method, not kneeding yet. You may not need all the flour or you may need more flour. This is the art of gnocchi making, there is no exact recipe, you have to get a feel for it. Once the ingredients start to form a dough like ball kneed a few more folds and turns with the mixture and stop, you do not want to work up too much gluten. This will cause the gnocchi to be dense and chewy instead of light and pillowy. Let dough rest for 15-20 minutes. Don’t let the dough get too cool. Separatethe dough into four smaller portions and begin to roll out into ropes of 20-25″” long and 1″”round. Use the flour to dust your surface lighty when needed, if it’s not needed, don’t use it. Next, use a bench scrape or knife to cut ropes into 1 – 1.5″” inch length “”pillows”” and finally use one of the 3 techniques shown to form gnocchi before boiling. Can cool, coat gnocchi with flour or semolina -g and tag and freeze for up tp 30 days.

