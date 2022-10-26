(Good Things Utah) Bringing some special frights and delights for our terrified taste buds this Halloween season, Chef Callyn Graf from Harmons Grocery joined us with her recipe for Googly Goblin Mocktails. This adorable beverage is simple and delicious — perfect for a spooky night in.

Googly Goblin Mocktail

INGREDIENTS

½ ounce sweetened lime juice, cold

1 ½ ounce pineapple juice, cold

1-2 drops green gel coloring

1 ½ ounce ginger beer, preferable Fever Tree, cold

DIRECTIONS

Prepare a couple of glasses by rimming them with purple, or a choice of color, finishing sugar. Pour a bit of the sugar onto a small plate. Dampen a paper towel and wipe the rim of the glasses, this helps the sugar to stick to the glass much easier. Dip the glass rim into the colored sugar, making sure the sugar sticks along the rim. Set aside. In a mason jar with a secure lid. Add lime juice, pineapple juice, and gel coloring. Seal the lid and vigorously shake. *Alternatively, a cocktail shaker can be used if ingredients are not cold and ice can be added to the shaker. Pour into prepared glassware and top with ginger beer. Garnish with a lychee fruit that has been stuffed with a cherry and skewered. Cheers!

