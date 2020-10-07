Giveaway alert! University of Utah Dermatology invites you to join them

University of Utah Dermatology invites you to join them on October 12-16 for their 2020 Virtual Cosmetics Open House, featuring discounts up to $2,000 on aesthetic services, giveaways totaling over $5,000 in free procedures, and skincare products, and video presentations by their board-certified dermatologists.

As part of one of the largest dermatology departments in the country, their providers are highly specialized in every aspect of skin health. Their mission is simple: to empower patients and the community to have the confidence to show the world their best selves. The Cosmetics Open House offers once-a-year specialty pricing on a wide array of procedures. This year the event is virtual to protect the health and safety of their patients.

In addition to special discounting on services, there will be over $5,000 worth of daily giveaways on their social media channels the week of the event. Prizes include laser treatments, skincare products, Botox, and even Coolsculpting applications.

For more information about the event and how to make your appointment, visit University of Utah Health – Caring for You or follow them on Facebook.

This story contains sponsored content.