Give yourself the gift of rejuvenation with special deals at Premiere Wave Medical

(Good Things Utah) – Nobody has the ability to stop aging. As result, people have to come to terms with the multiple symptoms of aging. Some of these symptoms can include a decline in sexual wellness, aging complexion, and skin, and even what doctors call, urinary incontinence.

Fortunately, these are aspects of aging that medicine can actually do something about. Don’t just accept the changes when you can do something about it.

Premiere Wave Medical offers a ton of amazing services for both men and women. From the latest laser technology that helps reduce stretch marks due to pregnancy, weight gain, weight loss weightlifting, to the Duo – the first and only medical device that is FDA approved for restoring and improving women’s intimacy sensations, they have you covered. Here is a complete list of their services:

Treatments for Men

Erectile Dysfunction

Peyronie’s Disease

Performance, Size and Girth

Sunspots

Acne Scarring

Non-surgical Hair Restoration

Neurotoxin Injections (Botox®, Jueveau®, Etc.)

Fillers (Sculptra®, Voluma®, Juvederm®, Etc.)

J-Shot (PRP Shots for Sensitivity)

Treatments for Women

Urinary Stress Incontinence

Vaginal Wall Atrophy

Dryness

Vaginal Sensation

Libido

Painful Intercourse

V-Shot (PRP Shots for Sensitivity)

Specials for Good Things Utah Viewers

Right now, for a limited time only, Premier Wave Medical is offering a $1,000 OFF a Couples Package (ED/Peyronie’s for Men, Vaginal Rejuvenation/Duo for Women). They also now offer 0% Financing. If you schedule the appointment before the end of the year can get up to 24 months interest-free.

Visit Premiere Wave Medical now.

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.