SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Dining is the destination.. so let’s get tasting Utah! That’s the delicious rally cry behind Taste Utah, a weekly program exploring and sharing the variety of culinary delights and the stories behind the eateries and people responsible for making dining out in Utah so unique and tasty.

The destination for this week’s GTU Taste Utah Bytes segment is The Local Market & Bar, located in downtown Salt Lake City (310 East 400 South). The Local Market & bar is a neighborhood spot where chef-driven dining concepts and a craft bar make space for community and connection. Visitors can find delicious food, great drinks from a unique collective of artisan food and drink vendors.

Watch Taste Utah Sunday mornings at 9:30am on ABC4 Utah.

