Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Macy’s makes selecting the perfect gift easier than ever, with, must-have gifts for every budget.

Whether you need a stocking stuffer or something larger, Macy’s has an assortment to choose

from—all conveniently categorized by luxe items to gifts under $100, $50, $25 and $15. They have a curated assortment to take the guesswork out of holiday shopping.

From family style to disco style, this holiday customers will be ready to give love by giving style. because family style is all about celebrating together, offering an assortment of family pajamas, family dress up, and activities to enjoy together.

After two years of casual and comfort, disco style is here! It’s all about dressing your best and

celebrating in style—with lots of sequins, metallic accents and anything that catches the light. And if inspiration is what you need, Macy’s new Gift Finder is an easy-to-navigate shopping tool that helps shoppers discover the ideal gift based on the giftee and their interests.

Whether you are a holiday planner or a last-minute shopper, Macy’s offers a variety of flexible ways to shop, ship and pay. Macy’s mobile app is your ultimate one-stop shopping companion to find must-have gifts, curate your own wish list and price check your in-store finds.

Macy’s has flexible shipping options to fit all deadlines. Macy’s contactless curbside pickup is a quick and convenient way to pick up the perfect holiday gifts. Customers can also buy online and pickup at Macy’s City Creek Center or a nearby Macy’s store while traveling—offering access to product at any Macy’s locations shipped right to your local Macy’s. Customers also have more flexibility while paying through a buy now, pay later option with Klarna or using PayPal or Venmo apps in store.

Macy’s is committed to creating a brighter future with bold representation for all through its social purpose platform called Mission Every One. This holiday season, Macy’s kicked off a multi-year partnership with Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to serve young people through the power of mentorship—creating a path for future success and impact that lasts a lifetime.

Now through December 24, Macy’s shoppers can help fuel life-changing mentoring experience by donating online or rounding up in-store purchases (up to $.99). Funds raised will support the innovation of Big Brothers Big Sister’s mentoring model, helping reach and connect more young people with mentors and meaningful mentoring experiences. In addition to funding, Macy’s will drive awareness of Big Brothers Big Sisters’ mission during the height of the holiday season each year.

While you’re shopping at Macy’s City Creek Center, don’t forget to check out the 11th annual Holiday Windows. The one-of-a-kind candy creations were created by six Salt Lake City-area artists, featuring hundreds of pounds of sweet treats arranged into unique designs that embody how we create and cherish memories with loved ones during the holidays.

This year’s windows are a celebration of togetherness and festive nostalgia, featuring our favorite reindeer Tiptoe as she visits her woodland friends and spreads holiday magic. While this is the 11th year of Macy’s candy windows, the tradition dates back to the early 1970s. Macy’s Holiday Windows will be on display for the Salt Lake City community and visitors to enjoy through January 1, 2023.

Kids everywhere can virtually visit Santa’s Village and Workshop through Macy’s Santaland at Home. The digital-only experience returns with an all-new immersive adventure for kids everywhere. The interactive digital journey includes games and the opportunity to share your wish list with Santa. This is a free experience available from now through December 24.

*Sponsored Content.