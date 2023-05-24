SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – For your next “Pizza Night” tale a whirl at making your own delicious pizza with Harmons’ delicious BBQ Chicken Pizza recipe or just pick up one of Harmon’s pre-made, ready-to-bake pizzas.
Chef Tyler’s Perfect Barbeque Chicken Pizza
with Gorgonzola cheese, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions and Ranch Drizzle and Cilantro
Total Time: 60:00min – Servings: 6-8
Ingredients:
• 1 ball Harmon’s Fresh Made Pizza dough, or a similar high quality pizza dough, rolled out to 1/4 inch thick
• 2 cups Harmon’s Fresh Made mozzarella, shredded
• 1/4 cup gorgonzola dolce cheese, crumbled
• 1 cup Harmon’s made pizza sauce
• 1/4 cup Harmon’s made ranch
• 1/4 lbs. Harmon’s rotisserie shredded chicken
• 1/4 of a red onion, sliced thin
• 1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
- Place pizza stone in oven on middle rack and preheat to 500° or as hot as your oven will go.
- Allow pizza dough to rest out at room temperature for about an hour before attempting to roll out. Gluten will relax and become much easier to manage.
- Dust your pizza peel with semolina flour to help with sticking and start building your pizza.
- Less is more here, so top with a good (thin) layer of pizza sauce to the edges. Then a good layer of the shredded mozzarella and the rest of the toppings.
- Bake for 5-7 minutes on the pizza stone, turning once to get the even browning on all sides of the crust. Enjoy!
Visit HarmonsGrocery.com for more information and to locate a Harmons near your neighborhood.
Sponsored by Harmons Neighborhood Grocer.