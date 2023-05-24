SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – For your next “Pizza Night” tale a whirl at making your own delicious pizza with Harmons’ delicious BBQ Chicken Pizza recipe or just pick up one of Harmon’s pre-made, ready-to-bake pizzas.

Chef Tyler’s Perfect Barbeque Chicken Pizza

with Gorgonzola cheese, Crispy Bacon, Red Onions and Ranch Drizzle and Cilantro

Total Time: 60:00min – Servings: 6-8

Ingredients:

• 1 ball Harmon’s Fresh Made Pizza dough, or a similar high quality pizza dough, rolled out to 1/4 inch thick

• 2 cups Harmon’s Fresh Made mozzarella, shredded

• 1/4 cup gorgonzola dolce cheese, crumbled

• 1 cup Harmon’s made pizza sauce

• 1/4 cup Harmon’s made ranch

• 1/4 lbs. Harmon’s rotisserie shredded chicken

• 1/4 of a red onion, sliced thin

• 1 Tbsp chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Place pizza stone in oven on middle rack and preheat to 500° or as hot as your oven will go. Allow pizza dough to rest out at room temperature for about an hour before attempting to roll out. Gluten will relax and become much easier to manage. Dust your pizza peel with semolina flour to help with sticking and start building your pizza. Less is more here, so top with a good (thin) layer of pizza sauce to the edges. Then a good layer of the shredded mozzarella and the rest of the toppings. Bake for 5-7 minutes on the pizza stone, turning once to get the even browning on all sides of the crust. Enjoy!

Visit HarmonsGrocery.com for more information and to locate a Harmons near your neighborhood.

Sponsored by Harmons Neighborhood Grocer.