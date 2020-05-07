Ginger tangerine salad from doTERRA

It’s salad season! Learn how to make a ginger tangerine salad with Krista Numbers from doTERRA.

Here’s the recipe:

Salad:

1 Cup mixed greens

1/4 Cup roasted chickpeas

1/4 avocado diced

1/2 sliced grapefruit

1/2 sliced orange

Dressing:

2 T olive oil

1-2 drops tangerine oil

1 toothpick drop ginger oil

Because of doTERRA’s attention to purity, doTERRA’s Ginger is a great addition to recipes. In many cases, the ginger essential oil can be used in place of dried or fresh ginger. The aroma of ginger can help soothe the stomach. Used in more than cooking, ginger can also be used during a long car ride. You can diffuse ginger in a car diffuser or place a drop of ginger in the palm of your hand and inhale.

