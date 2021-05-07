Gina Coleman is the winner of the Mother’s Day Makeover Sweepstakes

Mother’s Day is right around the corner and Good Things Utah teamed up with Matthew Landis Atelier and Downeast wanted to do something special for one lucky Utah mom.

Gina Coleman is the winner of the KTVX-Good Things Utah Mother’s Day Makeover Sweepstakes! Gina walked out of Matthew Landis Atelier with a beautiful short hairstyle and a brand new summer color. After she completed her new do, Gina was able to get a couple of cute new clothing options from Downeast including a gorgeous yet always comfortable green jumpsuit.

Chances are, you know at least a few moms who deserve some pampering on Mother’s Day. Send them to Downeast and Matthew Landis Atelier to show them just how much you love them.

Downeast is having a dress sale art all of their locations! Get 30% OFF now.

