Gift a plush super soft blanket this holiday season

Do you know someone who may be quarantined due to COVID-19 or perhaps is unimaginably lonely from a lack of social interaction? If you do, sending a cozy, snuggable, extra-large plushy blanket might provide a bit of comfort during these long days of this pandemic. Whether it’s a lap blanket or an oversized blanket, or even one that tucks away into a pillow, Blankets by Brian’s blankets will whisk you away into comfort and relaxation. They’re so soft and would make a perfect gift to anyone stuck in the pandemic blues. On a more cheerful point, these blankets would make a simple Christmas gift for anyone in your family or even a close friend.

LINK: Buy a blanket

Blankets by Brian not only design exceptional blankets, but they’ve also maximized the comfort factor of that pesky mask you have to wear all day. They come in a variety of fabrics, patterns, and styles for both men and women. The masks have a deeper cut under the eye so it doesn’t rub on your eyelids or glasses, & a bigger air pocket in the front to prevent that old breath feeling. The sides are also angled up towards your ears for added comfort. No more having your ears fold in towards your face.

Blankets By Brian has a special promotion for Good Things Utah viewers. All blankets, wraps, and travel blankets are 25% with code “GTU.” Also, when you buy four masks you’ll get the 5th mask for FREE. And as an added bonus, you’ll get a free mask for blanket orders that are over $50.

LINK: Check out Face Masks from Blankets By Brian.

This story contains sponsored content.