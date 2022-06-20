(Good Things Utah) Spoiling all of Southern Utah with some of the state’s finest wines, IG Winery in Cedar City is a premier spot to find some of the best blends in Utah. This award-winning winery, founded in 2012 by winemaker Doug McCombs, features his signature creations and other cocktails just a short drive from Zion and Bryce Canyon National Parks.

The ambiance of this establishment offers guests an ultra-cozy setting, using repurposed wood and elegant brickwork to make the atmosphere as quaint as possible. In their tasting room, the vibe becomes even more relaxing — huddled by the warm fireplace, listening to soft music, and lounging on their comfortable seating. During warmer seasons, a charming patio is available to visitors who’d prefer to enjoy their beverage amongst the fresh air and sunshine of the outdoors.

Daily tours of their production area are available for wine enthusiasts who are curious to see exactly how their vintage wines are made.

With grapes sourced from quality vineyards in Washington, California, Oregon, and Utah, the establishment prides itself on the handcrafted wines they produce. Along with their artisan cocktails, spirits, and local beers, IG Winery ensures that only the most quality ingredients are used in everything they create.

Officially the oldest winery in Southern Utah, IG Winery has a classic selection of white wines like Riesling and Roussanne or red wines like their Alicante and Petite Syrah. For those interested in their cocktail favorites, there’s no going wrong with their amazing concoctions like Maple Manhattan and Sweet Apple Spice, along with many more to choose from.

Don’t forget to pair your beverage with one of their yummy bites like their savory Charcuterie Board, Cocoa Platter, and Pesto Bread Plate.

Taste Utah took a trip down to Southern Utah to sample this ‘local hot spot’ and meet the team that makes it all possible. Jaden from I/G Winery was gracious enough to take us on a tour of the cozy establishment and its delectable menu.

I/G Winery IGWINERY.COM 59 W Center Street, Cedar City, UT 84720 435-TOP-WINE

**This segment contains sponsored content