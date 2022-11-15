SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It can take time to find a home where we see ourselves growing old. The exception is, oftentimes, when elegance is brought to the table by a home so stunning it checks all the boxes and more. This level of luxury is now coming to Syracuse, Utah with a vibrant new community by Woodside Homes offering an upscale experience at a more affordable value.

Parkview at Shoreline is soon to be unveiled this Thursday, November 17th, with open house showings from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

This event will be the perfect time for potential home buyers to preview the amazing amenities available through Parkview at Shoreline like a pool and cabana, as well as a fresh pickleball court. Even better, residents can enjoy easy access to hiking, biking, and walking trails with an array of local parks nearby.

According to Heather Lott, Marketing Coordinator with Woodside Homes: “The beauty doesn’t just sit inside these homes, it goes out into the whole community.”

Shoreline has something for everyone with ranges in price and square footage. And Woodside Homes makes it easy for buyers, too, with preferred lenders, incentives, and knowledgeable agents that are ready to help you finance your dream home.

“Our customers are [really] the most important treasure to us,” says Claire Larson, Director of Sales and Marketing with Woodside Homes. “We want to make sure that it’s not just the journey of purchasing — it’s [actually] the journey of living in their home, too. We’re with them from creating their vision… All the way until after they move in.”

To learn more about the community and plan your visit, go online to WoodsideHomes.com.

