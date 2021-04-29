Get your geraniums now! Only 99 cents at this Salt Lake garden center

The 99 cent seed geranium sale is happening at Millcreek Gardens! In addition to the 99 cent specials, Millcreek Gardens also offers a wide variety of geraniums with different color flowers and even foliage.

Millcreek Gardens is the perfect place for anyone to get a year-round source for plants, garden supplies, and wisdom. They carry Utah’s best roses, trees, shrubs, and perennials, along with a fantastic selection of herbs, vegetables, and seasonal color.

You can find rows upon rows of plant varieties that grow well in any garden. If your plant fails, they have a one-year return policy that lets you exchange your plant for a gift card. That’s how much they believe in their plants.

Visit Millcreek Gardens online or head on over to their SLC, UT location and speak with a specialist to get all of your questions answered.

