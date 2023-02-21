Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Wasatch Medical Clinic wants to help men in the bedroom and that can sometimes be a problem for couples. We met with Katelyn Harward from Wasatch Medical Clinic to help men get their intimacy groove back!

Wasatch Medical Clinic offers a revolutionary, proven approach to treating E.D. without pills, injections or surgery. After an assessment and exam from a doctor, a series of non-invasive treatments using an FDA approved device may help repair existing blood vessels as well as grow new blood vessels to improve blood flow to treat E.D. at the root of the cause.

Wasatch Medical Clinic has a breakthrough new treatment for erectile dysfunction. We asked Katelyn more on this and she said, “We have a breakthrough treatment called Acoustic Wave Therapy which treats the root cause of E.D. So no pills, no injections, no down time with this.”

Unfortunately, if you are experiencing E.D., this may not be something that goes away on its own. What happens is blood vessels shrivel up over time or because of health conditions. What Wasatch Medical Clinic does is use a small device that uses gentle pressure waves down to those blood vessels which opens them back up allowing for greater blood flow. Over a 2-3 week span, patients come in for a 15-minute session, then can get back to their every day activities.

Katelyn said that when couples come in together, they actually see better results. This is because the communication is open and they don’t have to be embarrassed about it. They can have an open dialogue and talk about it. Over 50% of men in their 50’s are dealing with this and the number of men in their 40’s is on the rise. In Wasatch’s clinic, they see as young as 18 all the way up top 100.

When you contact Wasatch Medical Clinic regarding this issue, you can receive a free assessment, free exam, free blood flow ultrasound, and even a gift for you and your significant other. If you or someone you know could benefit from this, head over to https://wasatchmedicalclinic.com/ or give Wasatch Medical Clinic a call at (801) 901-8000.

*Sponsored content.