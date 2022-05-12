(Good Things Utah) The 30th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2021, after a two-year hiatus. During the week of May 9th, letter carriers will deliver reminder bags and postcards to the mailboxes of Utahns statewide.

The annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive helps stock the shelves of emergency food pantries statewide at a crucial time of increased demand as school gets out and many children are without access to school meal programs, putting additional strain on already tight budgets.

This national food drive is one of the largest single-day food drives, both locally and nationally. Each year members of the National Association of Letter Carriers, National Rural Letter Carriers’. Association, and US Postal Service mobilize to collect food in support of Utah Food Bank and our partner agencies from regional food banks and local pantries across the state.

How to Participate

Each residence is encouraged to donate non-perishable and nutritious food items using the bag they receive. Utah Food Bank’s most needed food items include canned meats, peanut butter, and boxed meals. Place your food donation next to your mailbox for pick up on Saturday, May 14th by 9:00 a.m. by your local letter carrier.

Collected bags will then be delivered to Utah Food Bank and its statewide network of 216 partner food pantries statewide. All donations will be distributed to food pantries in your local area. If you prefer to support the effort financially, visit utahfoodbank.org for further information. We can stretch each $1 donated into $8.71 worth of goods and services for Utahns facing hunger, so every donation makes a difference!

Hunger in Utah

1 in 7 Utah children are unsure where their next meal will come from.

410,000 Utahns are at risk of missing a meal today – that is 13% of our population.

About Utah Food Bank

Utah Food Bank’s mission is Fighting Hunger Statewide. With more than 117 years of operation, we are one of the oldest charities in Utah, and are committed to helping Utahns facing hunger in all 29 counties.

Through generous donations of food time and money last year, we were able to distribute 70.2 million pounds of food, the equivalent of over 58.5 million meals, to Utahns facing hunger statewide.

Find out more about the Utah Food Bank by visiting their website.

*Sponsored Content.