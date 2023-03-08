SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – A common beauty goal is to mimic a “fashion model look” – with high cheekbones and narrow sculpted cheeks. Makeup artists spend a lot of time contouring or demonstrating on social media how to contour under the cheekbones for this sculpted look. However, not everyone can attain this angular appearance naturally, which is why many are turning to plastic surgery to remove their “buccal fat,” located in the lower cheek and jaw area.

Buccal Fat, also known as cheek fat, is a defined compartment of fat that is found in the lower part of the cheeks, just below the cheekbones. It is a natural element of facial anatomy and plays a role in giving the face shape and fullness. Some people may have more prominent buccal fat pads than others, which can give the appearance of a rounder face or “chubby cheeks.” Buccal fat removal, also called cheek reduction is a cosmetic procedure that can be done to reduce the size of these fat pads. The procedure is generally performed through a small incision inside the mouth that heals quickly and is difficult to detect.

