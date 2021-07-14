Get rid of dirty carpets once and for all

As you know carpets in the home or office can come under a lot of wear and tear, especially if you have kids. Carpets that don’t receive regular professional carpet cleaning can ultimately end up in a bad state and also void the manufacturer warranty. With regular cleaning, carpets can retain that new look, feel, and smell of a new carpet for longer. One company has redefined what cleaning a carpet looks like.

Zerorez is known for being the only No Residue Carpet Cleaning Company. And the more time spent with Jake, the more Reagan learned about how important it really is to have no residue left behind.

Zerorez developed its own cleaning process. It’s patented, so even if some other cleaner tells you they clean the same as Zerorez, it’s not true. Your carpets are the largest filter in your home. Everything that’s floating around in your home eventually settles down inside your carpets. This creates a breeding ground for mites, bacteria, and even mold. With your carpet, you can’t just throw it out. So that’s why you need to call Zerorez to clean it.

This story contains sponsored content.