SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Start your engines and head to a thrilling start of 2024 at the Utah International Auto Expo!

All under one roof, it’s filled with an array of vehicles, ranging from the VW Microbus to the luxury with Lamborghini and Bentley. Subaru is also bringing along a pet adoption event, helping furry friends find forever homes.

Grab your tickets now, with adults at $15 onsite and free entry for kids 12 and under. Head over to the Mountain America Exposition Center from January 12-15, 2024 – it’s not just a car expo; it’s a joyride into the future!

Get tickets here

Sponsored by Utah Auto Expo