Get plush blankets, soft scarves, and tailored masks before it’s too late

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Whether it’s a lap blanket or an oversized blanket, or even one that tucks away into a pillow, Blankets by Brian’s blankets will whisk you away into comfort and relaxation no matter your setting. These luxuriously soft blankets can be bought as a last-minute gift and still feel personal and thoughtful. They come in a variety of colors and are surprisingly indestructible. They will make a much-appreciated gift for anyone in your family or some of your closest friends.

Blankets by Brian not only design exceptional blankets, but they’ve also maximized the comfort factor of that pesky mask you have to wear all day. Blankets by Brian “masks” are a different breed entirely. Having done extensive research, Brian designed a mask with premium fabric that feels less claustrophobic than a traditional cloth mask ever could.

Masks from Blankets By Brian are uniquely designed, boasting six key features:

Reversible. You get 2 masks for the price of one.

You get 2 masks for the price of one. Deeper cut below eyes. Helps to prevent fogging with glasses.

Helps to prevent fogging with glasses. Adjustable straps . Choose behind the ears or loop around your head.

. Choose behind the ears or loop around your head. Large Pocket of Air to reduce that “claustrophobic” feeling. Reduces heat buildup, easy to wear for hours.

to reduce that “claustrophobic” feeling. Reduces heat buildup, easy to wear for hours. High-quality Cotton. Only high quality “quilters cotton.” The CDC recommends this kind of cotton for homemade masks.

Only high quality “quilters cotton.” The CDC recommends this kind of cotton for homemade masks. The double stitching on every seam to extend the life of the mask.

With the deeper cut under the eye, a bigger air pocket in the front, the use of only high-quality cotton, and bonus features like double stitching, creative straps, and unique reversibility, these masks will truly show you what you’ve been missing out on.

Shop Blankets By Brians now and receive a special offer by using discount code ‘GTU’ at checkout. The sale is 20% OFF blankets, wraps, scarves, & travel blankets (face masks not included). Also, enjoy FREE SHIPPING AND MASK on orders over $180 (while supplies last, one mask per household, ends 12/12/2020). Lastly, when you buy 4 masks, you’ll get the 5th mask free! Make sure you place your order before December 18th or it won’t get there in time for Christmas.

This story contain sponsored content.