(Good Things Utah) Nothing beats having a meal made from fresh produce. Ask any foodie; the flavor, the aroma, even the textures are completely different when using all-natural ingredients. If it’s fresh you’re looking for, the best way to buy is local. In Utah, local farmers work year-round to grow natural and flavorful foods that will quickly make their way to local kitchens.

Farmers Feeding Utah is a local campaign launched in 2020 to connect Utahns who can’t afford meals with safe and locally-sourced foods. Today, Farmers Feeding Utah has expanded considerably and takes pride in offering local products to all families around the state through their marketplace program. Now anyone can shop online, from the comfort of their own home, and buy products from Utah’s dedicated farming and ranching families.

Find all of your favorite local produce, all in one place. Even better, spend over $50 and earn FREE shipping on your order.

To browse the selection available at Farmers Feeding Utah, go to FarmersFeedingUtah.com.

**This segment contains sponsored content