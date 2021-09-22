Get Away Today celebrates 31 years of business with special Disneyland Resort packages

(GTU) – Get Away Today is celebrating 31 years of business and Disneyland being back open. Their team has been through thick and thin, and couldn’t be more excited to be helping guests get back to the Disneyland Resort.

With Get Away Today, you pay less but get more. You get all of your tips and tricks, plus award-winning customer service. The Disneyland Tickets they offer are the most flexible tickets – easy to reschedule and never lose their value. During Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort, from September 3 – October 31, 2021, there will be Halloween Screams show nightly – with fireworks on weekends, Haunted Mansion Holiday, Mickey Pumpkin ○ Disney California Adventure Park – Radiator Screams (Cars Land), Monsters After Dark (inside the all-new Avengers Campus), Oogie Boogie Bash – separately ticketed event.

Get Away Today has also been part of Anaheim’s comeback team to welcome families back to the Happiest Place on Earth. The only partner with the best hotels, and the company has worked out some incredible deals just for you, like reduced rates, free night offers, free breakfast at select hotels and more!

Last-Minute Savings from Get Away Today:

September 22-25, 2021 3-nights for 2 adults w/3-Day Park Hopper Tickets from $1,078!

Get an extra day and night free when you book a 4-night/5-day vacation package!

Sample prices for October 13-17 with a 4-night stay and 5-day Park Hopper tickets for 2 adults and 2 children from $2,001 – that’s only $500.25 per person!

It’s the perfect time to have a vacation to look forward to. Benefits of going now include Low wait times (It will get busier the closer it gets to Halloween, so go as early as you can! Also, keep in mind that theme park reservations are required, so that will limit attendance as well) There is no FastPass system – this makes the stand-by lines go by so much faster! And, single rider lines are back, so if you’re open to that, you can ride even faster.

Characters are out and about everywhere this time of year. You can see all of your favorite characters, interact with them, and best of all – there will be no lines!

There will be spontaneous entertainment happening all the time. Get Away Today loves the Character Calvacades, Disneyland Band performances, Five and Dime, Dapper Dans and so much more.

