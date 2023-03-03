Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — The most magical celebration on Earth has arrived at Disneyland Resort! The Disney 100-year Celebration kicked off on January 27, and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event that you won’t want to miss.

The celebration features new and exciting experiences for guests of all ages, including the Wondrous Journeys Nighttime spectacular, World of Color, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and more.

One of the best things about the Disney 100-Year Celebration is the incredible Platinum and Purple décor throughout the entire resort. Everywhere you look, you’ll see beautiful and colorful decorations that will transport you to a magical world full of wonder and imagination.

Another highlight of the celebration is the limited-time food and merchandise options. Guests can try the delicious lemon pound cake, and shop for exclusive merchandise that they won’t find anywhere else.

The celebration also features the return of the “Magic Happens” parade, which is back by popular demand. This exciting parade will be held twice a day, typically in the afternoon and evening, and it’s sure to be a highlight of your trip.

Mickey’s ToonTown is also reopening completely reimagined on March 8, so you won’t want to miss that.

If you’re planning a trip to Disneyland Resort, you’ll want to make sure you’re getting the best deals possible. That’s where Get Away Today comes in. They are Visit Anaheim’s TOP partner and only partner with the BEST hotels, and they’ve worked out some incredible deals just for you.

With Get Away Today, you can get an extra day and night free at the Disneyland Resort area when you book a 4-night/5-day vacation package. They also offer a layaway plan, which allows you to hold your package for just $200 down, with the final payment due just 8 days before travel (recommend 30 days during peak travel times).

In addition to these great deals, Get Away Today offers exclusive amenities, pricing, and up-to-date travel information, so you’ll always be getting more for less. They can also help you navigate the Disney Genie+ and Virtual Queue systems, so you can save time and have the best experience possible.

Don’t miss out on the Disney 100-Year Celebration, Visit the Get Away Today website or give them a call at 855-GET-AWAY to start planning your magical vacation today!

*Sponsored Content.