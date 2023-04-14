SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Hog & Tradition is built on a timeless approach to Southern barbecue from award-winning Chef Geoff Patmides, one that respects tradition, skill, and classic flavors. The menu features incredible sandwiches, soulful sides, and dessert in the form of Uncle G’s famous banana pudding. The history of that inspires these dishes is almost as delicious and heartwarming as the food itself. It’s a must-have dining experience!

Discover more of the delicious tastes of Hog & Tradition BBQ at The Local Market & Bar, 310 East 400 South, in downtown Salt Lake City.

At The Local Market & Bar, residents and travelers alike can gather to enjoy delicious food, great drinks, and even better company. Expertly curated by award-winning chef Akhtar Nawab, this unique collective of artisan food vendors, a craft bar, and beautiful event space showcases the best of Salt Lake City inspiration and global influences.

Discover more delicious destinations and great food stories at TasteUtah.com.

Sponsored by Utah Restraurant Association.