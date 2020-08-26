Get a sweet treat from Fiiz & America First Credit Union

America First Credit Union is excited to continue their beloved Sweet Treat Fridays. They bring you delicious discounts on tasty treats on the last Friday of every month. This is only for AFCU members. You can follow their social media platforms or visit their website to learn more each month. This month America First Credit Union is teaming up with FiiZ Drinks for Sweet Treat Fridays.

On August 28th, the first 25 members per location can get one free drink by showing your America First Visa® debit/credit card at your local FiiZ. If you don’t make it in time for a free drink, members can still take get a free bump up in drink size all day when you use your AFCU Visa debit/credit card. Whether it’s your go-to FiiZ drink or you want to try something new, FiiZ has you covered with everything from sodas and desserts to fruit smoothies and salty snacks.

America First will continue to have its members covered with exclusive deals & discounts all year long. It’s their way of saying thanks for your membership. Check out their “Deals and Discounts” page online for more information.

America First Credit Union is also opening up a new branch in Vineyard. The 3,350 square-feet branch, located at 758 East Mill Road, Vineyard, UT, will be managed by Michelle Bohn, who has been part of the America First team for more than 27 years and has worked at 12 branch locations and is extremely excited to now be serving the Vineyard community.

This story contains sponsored content.