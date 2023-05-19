Experience Moab lodging at its best at Red Cliffs Lodge

MOAB, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Create memories to last a lifetime at Red Cliffs Lodge – Moab’s adventure headquarters! Perched on the Colorado River and framed by majestic, 2,000-foot red cliffs, Red Cliffs Lodge places the unmatched natural beauty of southeastern Utah at your doorstep. You’ll feel at home the moment you step into the lobby, with its vaulted ceilings, saltillo tile floors and authentic Western décor.

Rustic, comfortable suites and cabins showcase modern comforts and spectacular water views. Satisfy your appetite at The Cowboy Grill, Red Cliffs’ casual eatery, or ask for a box lunch to bring with you on the go. There’s so much to see and do – something for everyone!

Sizzling Summer Sale is now through August 31st. Book three or more nights of Red Cliffs’ reduced summer rates and receive breakfast for two daily and a $100 gas card! Bookable at

www.redcliffslodge.com/Offers.

Visit RedCliffsLodge.com or call 435-259-2002 to book a reservation.

Visit Red Cliffs Lodge in Person:

Red Cliffs Lodge

Milepost 14, Highway 128

Moab, Utah 84532

