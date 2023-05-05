The Utah county RV Sales Event Of The Year Wednesday, May 3 - Saturday, May 6 in Provo

PROVO, Utah (Good Things Utah) – RV Manufactures from all over the country have sent Millions in RV inventory to Utah for this special event. Over 40 RV Brands will be showcased and priced to sell.

Utah RV Liquidation Event

Provo Towne Centre, South Parking Lot next to Home Depot

1200 Towne Centre Blvd, Provo

UtahRVEvent.com

Event coordinators say you can find great deals, massive discounts on all types of RV and camper inventory including:

Toy Haulers

Travel Trailers

Expandable Trailers

Motor Homes

Folding Trailers

Tear Drops

Truck Campers

The event is hosted by Parris RV.

Sponsored by Parris RV and the Utah RV Liquidation Event.