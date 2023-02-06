Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Utah’s newest Donut Shop is offering a sweet deal this February! Perfect for Valentines Day, Date night or maybe to share with the office any day!

For February, they’re offering 20% off Smash Donuts every Monday! You might be asking yourself – What is a Smash Donut? A Smash donut is where they take a donut, cut it in half, put a scoop of ice cream in the middle, hot press it and top it with all of the amazing toppings you could ever want!

Valentine’s Mini’s

Valentine’s Premium Box

Mini Donut Decorating Kit

Does your family usually decorate cookies for Valentine’s Day? Taking the time to bake the cookies can be exhausting. We have a better solution! Why not decorate donuts? Grab the Valentine’s Day Decorating Kit and you’ll have all the ingredients all ready to go! Make sure you Check out the menu and place your order for pickup or delivery!

Don’t forget to follow along on their website, IG, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok for fun ideas, events, other information and locations being added, and new flavors!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.