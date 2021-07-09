Get $10 off at Lagoon when you go to the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes

If you’re looking for something fun to do this summer, Good Things Utah has you covered! Come see a variety of spectacular homes showcasing the latest in building trends and interior design all along the Wasatch front at the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes, running July 9 through July 24th.

The Northern Wasatch Homebuilders Association is excited to showcase “The Mighty Tiny Home” built by the students at Davis Technical College at the entrance to Lagoon Amusement park! Also, with your parade of homes ticket, you can save $10 on a single day and season passports at Lagoon! Check out the events section at northernwasatchparade.com for more details.

Check out amazing homes at the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes and have some fun at Lagoon this summer! Get $2 off a parade of homes ticket using promo code: KTVX and then receive $10 off single day or season passport at Lagoon when you show Lagoon your parade of homes ticket.

This story contains sponsored content.