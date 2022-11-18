SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While we enter the season of giving, it’s important to remember that giving is never out of season. The spirit of generosity is in no short supply this fall, as a long-time brand for high-quality cheese — Cache Valley Creamery — partnered with the Utah Food Bank and the Salt Lake Education Foundation to make a difference in the community with a donation event on November 16th.

As part of these efforts, the Glendale-Mountain View Community Learning Center received a donation including Cache Valley Creamery cheese for distribution.

The donation overall amounts to a $15,000 contribution to the organization — $10,000 in product and $5,000 in cash. Food products donated will be part of the monthly Mobile Food Distributions that the Utah Food Bank provides to students and their families at Glendale-Mountain View Community Learning Center.

With this donation, Cache Valley Creamery aims to support the students in the district by strengthening their educational opportunities and giving back to the community that’s been so loyal since the brand was founded in 1937.

From the very start, the company has supported families and brought them together with its signature cheese products. To learn more and browse the entire collection, go online to CacheValleyCreamery.com or find them at a local grocer near you.

**This segment contains sponsored content