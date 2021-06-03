Gatehouse No. 1 is at the heart of the Utah Valley Parade of Homes

GTU Sponsor

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Gatehouse is in the heart of the Parade Route.  The home reflects perfectly the style of the homeowner and has a very East Coast Traditional feel.  It is relaxing and invokes the easy style of a beach town with a very sophisticated glam-traditional in the design details and elements like mixed metals, lighting and moldings. This home became a Parade Home less than a month ago.

Gatehouse Home Details: #15 1881 W Indian Springs Loop, Lehi, Utah 84043
Builder: Blake Miller Homes @blakemillerhomes

Interiors: Homeowner & BuilderFurniture

Design & Styling: Gatehouse no.1 @gatehouseno1

Utah Valley Parade of Homes @uvparade

The Parade is BOTH in person AND Virtual this year!  You can tour from anywhere or go and enjoy the home in person and even get to see favorite parts again online. Download the UV Parade App to purchase a ticket, see the homes and a map to help navigate the home.

The Utah Valley Parade of Homes is now, June 3rd-19th, noon-9pm daily and Closed Sundays and Mondays.

Gatehouse is holding a sale event all month long: Summer Item of the Week.  

See what is on sale each week on Instagram and at GatehouseStyle.com and in store.

Gatehouse No. 1

672 South State Street
Orem, UT 84058

*Sponsored

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files

Good Things Utah Sponsors