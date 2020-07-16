Gatehouse gives a sneak peek of its 2020 Utah Valley Parade Home

Gatehouse’s 2020 Parade Home is the 10,700 sq foot French Modern Manor located in Spanish Fork. They are offering virtual tours along with the basic ticket. By purchasing a ticket to tour the homes, you are given access to the walk-through homes as well as the virtual homes. Your ticket will have a unique code to enter into the website to access the virtual tours.

The French Modern Manor includes:

Pool

RV Garage

Theater

Basketball/Pickleball court

Shooting Range

Weight Room

Dry Sauna

Solar Slide

Gatehouse uses a unique design process to get the most out of the spaces in your home. They determine the room’s purpose and potential to maximize both form and function for the space. Then, they draw from your favorite sources of inspiration to create the room you love. Whether it’s travel, art, color, or texture, we pull from that source to create your dream space. They also assess the flow of the room with seating and other elements such as windows, doors, walkways, etc. From there, they present you with a virtual layout. Throughout the design process, you’ll select custom configurations, leathers, fabrics, stains, nailheads, trims, and other finishes to perfectly match your needs and style. Gatehouse’s professional team will deliver & install your furniture pieces as well as accessorize every last detail to complete the look.

Gatehouse is so excited for everyone to see their parade home this year! They are also doing an “Item of the week” throughout July, where a select item is on sale. This week there is a sale on rugs, next week is pillows, and the final week of July is all of the kitchen accessories. Follow along on our Instagram to see!

This story contains sponsored content.