(Good Things Utah) We’ve all been there. Finally getting out on a much-needed vacation, only to spend hours in front of a mirror taming the frizzy beast that was your hair. Needless to say, that’s the last thing you want to do when you’re already limited on time. Still, what options do you have if this nightmare occurs on your next trip?

Here to save your vacation plans is professional hairstylist, Maddy Pace. She joined Good Things Utah to share various ways to effectively fight the frizz this summer:

Hair Tips for Vacation

Brazilian blowouts or express smoothing treatments can save a lot of time drying and styling.

Braids keep hair from getting knotted and tangled in the water, while also looking great in any setting.

Let your braids out in the evening for a faux heat-styled look.

Use a leave-in conditioner before getting into any water activities.

Bandanas are easy to pack, look great when styled, and provide extra protection from sun damage.

Scrunch your hair and go for a natural hair look with waves or curls. (Optional)

Using a wide-tooth comb and leave-in conditioner, style your hair to enhance its naturally wavy appearance. (Optional)

Think you could use more helpful advice like this? Check out the new lesson series called What Your Mama Didn’t Teach You, where Maddy Pace and Cassy Dean offer private sessions that cover topics like hair styling, skincare, and even makeup. You can also find Maddy Pace on social media using @maddydoesyourhair or give her a call at (435) 574-9776.

**This segment contains sponsored content