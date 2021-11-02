(Good Things Utah) – Gabb Wireless is passionate about helping kids stay safe while they are connected. Gabb provides devices that teach kids how to grow “in steps” with the appropriate amount of technology. With the proper devices and service levels teaching them healthy habits, kids can enjoy the freedom and safety of life beyond the screen while staying connected to friends and family.

What is Gabb Days of Giving?

Gabb Wireless is giving 2,500 phones to single parents during Gabb days of Giving and donating $10,000 to the Single Parent Advocate Foundation to help families pay for their Thanksgiving dinners.

The Single Parent Advocate and Gabb Wireless share a mission of helping better the lives and families. SPAF has helped so many families across the US safely introduce their children to tech and now they have joined us to bring Thanksgiving & Holiday help to hundreds of single parents.

On November 3, between 10 AM-Noon MT, single parents can add a free phone to their cart and check out without paying for the device. The 2,500 Gabb Z2 Phones will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis available at gabbwireless.com. The total value of the phones to be given away is $250,000.

Founded in 2018, Gabb Wireless is a rapidly growing cellular network company that provides safe technology for kids. Gabb’s products and services are the only safe offerings in the phones-for-kids niche, filling a clear gap in the market by targeting an underserved demographic.

With a mission to solve the growing screen-time addiction among adolescents, Gabb creates the safest technology for kids. For each step of kids’ growth, Gabb offers products that keep families connected, give kids freedom, and provide parents peace of mind.

For those unable to secure one of the 2,500 free phones, the campaign will also feature a 50 percent discount on all Gabb products throughout the month of November, starting today, using promo code “HOLIDAY” on their website.

Learn more at Gabb Wireless.

This story contains sponsored content.