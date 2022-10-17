(Good Things Utah) It’s the most wonderful time of year for Halloween lovers and there’s one place in the Wasatch Front that’s there to help the whole family celebrate.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium plays host to some of the world’s most amazing animal life, all in one place for visitors to see. For the Halloween on the High Seas event this month, visitors get even more to do when the sun goes down.

Enjoy a family-friendly list of attractions like fun carnival games, vendors, crafts, and even dancing at Club Kelp. Even better, get a peek at the Pumpkin Smasher this season — bringing all the juicy action straight to audiences.

Trick-or-Treating will be on October 27th and run through Halloween night — so young explorers are encouraged to come to see for themselves.

To learn more and purchase tickets, click the link here.

**This segment contains sponsored content