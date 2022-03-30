(Good Things Utah) With all that’s going on in the world, it can be easy to forget the thing that matters most: our family. They’re what drives us to become better, and support us when we’re at our worst. Though, as many have discovered, staying connected with family is difficult to manage while also navigating daily life.

Created with a clear mission, Panguitch Prevention Coalition has provided families all over Utah with vital services including mental health and addiction recovery through a variety of comprehensive services and programs. Members of the community have the opportunity to address their needs through creative and family-friendly events held several times throughout the year.

With a focus on genuine bonding and attachment, the program also reaches families at home with kits designed to guide important lessons like stress and reading, or fun things activities like picnics and baking. Learning these lessons in a home setting gives both parents and children a more open environment to follow these kits, while developing a stronger relationship overall.

For more information about programs and events, visit Panguitch Prevention Coalition on Facebook or reach out to them via email at either address listed below.

Melissa: mv@sbhcutah.org

Kelci: knjohnson@sbhcutah.org

