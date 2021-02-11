Fudgy Spiced Brownies

Thinking about getting lip injections or filler? It’s easy to get carried away with lip fillers. Don’t worry, though, Utah Facial Plastics has your back (or should we say lips?). They can help you decide what type of lips might suit you and get you the lips you've always wanted.

The secret isn't about how to get your lips injected, rather about who does it and with what product. There are multiple lip fillers to choose from depending on the effect you want. If you want something subtle, or maybe you want a full pout, there are fillers to help you achieve that perfect look you desire. When considering lip filler or injections, the perfect combination of the right amount of filler and the right provider is going to get you the absolute best results. Not only are there a handful of different lip fillers out there, but they also all serve a different purpose. Here are some facts and tips to aid you in making the right decision when you sit down for your consultation.