Fudgy Spiced Brownies

These aren’t your typical brownies, the ingredients contain some pretty impressive health benefits and taste absolutely delicious. This recipe comes with a boost of flavor with doTERRA’s OnGuard Protective Blend.
Ingredients:
- ¾ cups oat flour
- ⅔ cup cocoa powder
- 1 ¼ teaspoons baking powder
- ½ teaspoon fine grain sea salt
- ¾ cup organic cane sugar
- ½ cup pumpkin purée
- ½ cup plain (or vanilla), unsweetened yogurt
- 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2–3 drops doTERRA OnGuard Protective Blend (3 drops if you like a stronger flavor)
- ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350° Fahrenheit. Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper and grease with avocado oil or spray generously with a non-stick spray. Set aside.
- Sift together the oat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt into a bowl.
- In a different bowl, whisk together the sugar, pumpkin purée, yogurt, vanilla extract, and doTERRA OnGuard Protective Blend until well combined and smooth.
- Add the oat flour-cocoa mix to the bowl. Combine using a spatula, making sure to get rid of any oat flour lumps, but stop mixing once smooth and combined.
- Fold in the chocolate chips.
- Transfer the batter to the prepared baking pan. Use an offset spatula to spread the batter evenly (the batter will be thick).
- Bake the brownies in the preheated 350° Fahrenheit oven for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out relatively clean. (A bit of goo on it is ok.)
- Remove the brownies from the oven and let them cool completely, then transfer them to the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours to let them finish setting up.
- Cut into 16 squares and serve!
This story contains sponsored content.