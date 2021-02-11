Fudgy Spiced Brownies

These aren’t your typical brownies, the ingredients contain some pretty impressive health benefits and taste absolutely delicious. This recipe comes with a boost of flavor with doTERRA’s OnGuard Protective Blend.

Ingredients:

  • ¾ cups oat flour
  • ⅔ cup cocoa powder
  • 1 ¼ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon fine grain sea salt
  • ¾ cup organic cane sugar 
  • ½ cup pumpkin purée 
  • ½ cup plain (or vanilla), unsweetened yogurt
  • 1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2–3 drops doTERRA OnGuard Protective Blend (3 drops if you like a stronger flavor)
  • ½ cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350° Fahrenheit.  Line an 8×8-inch baking pan with parchment paper and grease with avocado oil or spray generously with a non-stick spray.  Set aside.
  2. Sift together the oat flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and salt into a bowl.
  3. In a different bowl, whisk together the sugar, pumpkin purée, yogurt, vanilla extract, and doTERRA OnGuard Protective Blend until well combined and smooth.
  4. Add the oat flour-cocoa mix to the bowl.  Combine using a spatula, making sure to get rid of any oat flour lumps, but stop mixing once smooth and combined.
  5. Fold in the chocolate chips.
  6. Transfer the batter to the prepared baking pan.  Use an offset spatula to spread the batter evenly (the batter will be thick).
  7. Bake the brownies in the preheated 350° Fahrenheit oven for 30-35 minutes, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out relatively clean. (A bit of goo on it is ok.)
  8. Remove the brownies from the oven and let them cool completely, then transfer them to the refrigerator for 1 to 2 hours to let them finish setting up.  
  9. Cut into 16 squares and serve!

