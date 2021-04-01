From the garden to your kitchen. Tips from Millcreek Gardens

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Millcreek Gardens is helping us prepare for spring in Utah with their gardening tips and something to add to your kitchen cooking menu, all while giving us new ways to practice social distancing. Staying at home doesn’t mean you can’t get outside, even when it’s chilly. However, you can still create something beautiful in your backyard or inside the home for you and your family to enjoy.

A few items that are available to plant right now are strawberries, mint, lemongrass, cilantro, grapes, and raspberries.

Millcreek Gardens is currently open to provide guests with a healthy alternative under present circumstances, but they also take the health of guests and employees very seriously.

Come and visit Millcreek Gardens today and pick up everything you need for this Spring.

This story contains sponsored content.