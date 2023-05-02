Great looking tupes for men provide an option to the bald head look

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Guys, if the shaved head look or the comb-over are the only options you think you have when you start losing your hair, think again! The stylists at 1Salon in Salt Lake City have a great option to help give men a thick, full head of hair again without going through the traditional methods of hair-growth medication or hair transplant surgeries.

Great looking, easy to maintain and secure tupes are another great option for men who aren’t ready or just don’t want to embrace the bald head look.

1Salon stylists Steven Robertson and Adrian Lupu recently met with Good Things Utah producer Matt Bello and wow, check out the results on Matt’s fabulous hair transformation!

How long does this last?

Wig lasts 6-9 months

Visit to salon for touch ups:

Taped- 2-3 weeks

Glued – 4-5 weeks

Call 1Salon today at 801-590-9798 and book an appointment with Adrian Lupu or Steven Robertson. Visit 1Salon online at 1-Salon.com or in person at 1005 East 3900 South, Salt Lake City.

Follow 1Salong, Steven or Adrian on social: @1salonslc , @stevenrobertsonhair , or @adrianlupu

